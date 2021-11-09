‘Enchanted’ Is Finally Coming To Disney+

“Enchanted” fans, time to celebrate — you’ll soon be able to stream this delightful movie on Disney+! Fans have been complaining for a while now that the 2007 musical comedy starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey was not available to stream on Disney+, but their wish has finally been granted.

Disney Plus Informer, a fan site for Disney+ programming, suggested that there was some kind of licensing issues that was preventing the enchanting tale from coming to the streaming service.

Whatever the issue was, it seems to have been sorted, because Disney+ announced on Nov. 8 that “Enchanted” is going to be available to stream on Disney+ Day, which is Nov. 12.

Yes! We officially have an “Enchanted” holiday season on our hands. If you have never seen this mainly live-action comedy (with music composed by none other than Disney’s illustrious Alan Menken), you are in for a heartwarming and family-friendly treat.

In a 2007 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amy Adams talked about her role in “Enchanted” and why playing the endearing character of Giselle was so special to her.

“I love playing characters who have big hearts and really believe in something,” Adams told EW. “I’ve been in a lot of smaller films that weren’t appropriate to take my niece and nephew to, so I needed a movie to get to bring them to. I come from a musical theater background, and it was so much fun to get to do that.”

Watch the trailer for “Enchanted” below:

If you are wondering what Disney+ Day is all about, it’s simple: To celebrate their two-year anniversary, Disney+ is having a special day in which new and returning eligible customers can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99. (After the month is up, it goes back to its regular price of $7.99 a month.) To sign up, go here. The deal runs from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, so if you watch Disney+, don’t miss your chance to save with this offer.

There are other cool promos happening in honor of Disney+ Day, including free shipping from shopDisney from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 (perfect timing for holiday shopping!) for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney Publishing Worldwide is also offering select eBooks for $0.99 cent eBooks. From Nov. 8 to Nov. 17, you can find deeply discounted e-books of Disney favorites like “The Mandalorian” and “Mulan.” Shop the e-books here.

