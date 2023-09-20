Driver accused of trying to run over people in Colorado park

A man was arrested after police said he drove through a park in Boulder, Colorado, in an attempt to run people over.

Police said there were some close calls, but the driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people when he drove his Ford truck through Central Park around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the park, the driver had already taken off. However, they found the truck with Bruce Alvey, 44, inside a short time later.

"We don't know his intentions other than the fact that he clearly came to this park for some reason or another," Boulder Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said during a press conference Tuesday. "Some of the individuals that were in the park at the time, we believe were unhoused."

SEE MORE: Rideshare driver killed in random attack, Denver police say

Police said Alvey was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Alvey is facing at least four counts of attempted murder and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said it was incredible that no one was seriously hurt.

"The thing that's scary about this is that if people would have been sleeping in the sleeping bags this morning, there would have been mass casualties at this event," Herold said on Tuesday.

The park will be closed for two weeks while repairs are made, officials said.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison at Scripps News Denver.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com