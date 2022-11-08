Bob The Shelter Dog Goes Viral After Not Being Chosen For Adoption

A little shelter dog made a big wave on social media thanks to a video that showed him looking left out at a big adoption event in New York City.

Bob, a terrier mix, was one of many dogs at Central Park for an adoption event sponsored by Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn. In a TikTok video shared by an artist at the event who paints pictures of pets, Bob sits with his handler as many people pass him by to look at other pups in the park.

“POV: you are at an adoption event and all the adoptable dogs are getting attention except for … Bob. Please someone get him a forever home,” wrote TikTok user @petartbyandrea, whose real name is Andrea Caceres. “He is the sweetest pup, 3 y/o very chill and perfect size for a NYC apartment.”

The little dog, named after Bob Barr, aka Mr. Incredible from Disney’s “The Incredibles,” may not have been feeling so super, but social media swooped in to support this scruffy yet adorable little guy.

“I would’ve gone to Bob immediately, he is so cute,” gushed TikTok user Mariela Torres.

Others shared their emotional reaction to Bob’s apparent isolation and sadness.

“Aww my poor heart can’t take it,” commented KimmyG. “The way he’s looking around like ‘what about me?'”

Bob’s foster parent, Julie Zeilinger, told The Daily Mail that Bob is a little nervous around people — at first.

“He was very overwhelmed, and I think people sensed that and wanted to give him space,” she explained. “He is an incredibly sweet dog who just wants to love and be loved.”

Bob’s TikTok video went viral with nearly 800,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments. Many people expressed how much they wanted to adopt the new social media darling.

Zeilinger posted a TikTok update herself with some additional information on Bob, saying that potential owners would need patience, as Bob is shy and not yet house-trained.

@juliezeilinger Reposting this video of my foster dog Bob since it’s going viral! Bob is a 10 lb cuddlebug who just wants to love and be loved. That said, it will take him some time to show that to his new family: he is very timid and needs a PATIENT adopter. He’s also still working on house training (he’s pee pad trained) and hates the crate. If you’re interested in adopting, you can apply at https://badassanimalrescue.com/adoption-application â™¬ original sound – Julie Zeilinger

The animal shelter also connected with Caceres and she shared an optimistic update about everyone’s favorite good boy.

“He has gotten around 40 applications and the @badassanimalrescue team is working on matching him with his forever home,” she captioned in her newer video.

She also added that the shelter will update her when Bob finds his new family. We hope that is very soon!

In the meantime, Caceres has started spotlighting other dogs from Badass Animal Rescue that need adopting, and is urging Bob’s fans to help out in other ways.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.