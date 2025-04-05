Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival kicks off its 10th year

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Foodie fans united at the 10th annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival.

It’s been 10 years since the first Food Truck Festival kicked off.. And organizers say it’s back and better than ever.

Neighbors enjoyed arts and crafts vendors, gourmet food trucks, a petting zoo, live music, and fun for the whole family.

“It’s exciting,” said Ty Sims, a participant of the event. “The smell of the food is so good, it’s making me hungry.”

The event brought in neighbors from all over the Coastal Bend.