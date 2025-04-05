Watch Now
Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival kicks off its 10th year

Food, family, and fun were all present at the annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival.
Naidy Escobar
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Foodie fans united at the 10th annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival.

It’s been 10 years since the first Food Truck Festival kicked off.. And organizers say it’s back and better than ever.

Neighbors enjoyed arts and crafts vendors, gourmet food trucks, a petting zoo, live music, and fun for the whole family.

“It’s exciting,” said Ty Sims, a participant of the event. “The smell of the food is so good, it’s making me hungry.”

The event brought in neighbors from all over the Coastal Bend.

