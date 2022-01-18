Zavala Elementary School benefits from Scripps reading program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keeping kids interested in reading is important.

That's why the leaders of Scripps, KRIS 6's parent company, want to help students build on that.

That mission is at the heart of a book fair at Zavala Elementary School that started today.

And it's free.

This is all a part of the Scripps "Give a Child a Book" campaign.

The company donated money to make this happen.

Every student at Zavala will walk away with six free books this week.

Fifth-grader Lilianna Rios tells us she plans to share some of her books with her younger siblings.

"We love reading, we all love reading, and we don't have that many books at home,” she said. “So, I think I’m going to get one for every person. I personally like chapter books, and the rest are little, so I'll get them whatever."

In addition to this book fair, Scripps is donating more than $6,000 to the school to spend on their library for new furniture and electronics.