Spring is in full swing as botanical garden brings back 'BIG BLOOM'

Sunday marked the first day of Spring, and the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is back!

The nature center has teamed up with the Corpus Christi Medical Center to bring back their 'BIG BLOOM' plant sale and community day.

The event attracted over 6,000 people in 2019, but because of COVID-19 and the big freeze, the gardens have not been able to hold the plant sale for over two years.

Admission for this year's community day is $2. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy hundreds of plant varieties, specialty vendors, butterfly and ladybug releases.

There will be a kids zone, a reptile show and participants will even have the opportunity to engage in a parrot talk.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on April 2. Members of the nature center may enter for free and are allowed to enter at 9 a.m.

The gardens are located at 8545 S.Staples St.

Those interested in being a vendor may email kathie@stxbot.org for applications, or call 361-852-2100.