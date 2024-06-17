CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal

shelter because you could help save a doggie's life!

Allow us to introduce you to Trudy. She is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Trudy is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services at 2626 Holly Road.

Trudy (A367927) is a female white and black German Shepherd Dog mix. She is approximately 9 months old, is spayed, and weighs about 28.6 lbs.

Trudy's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was May 7, 2024 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Trudy made it into playgroup. She was anxious at first but, after some time, was social and playful," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Trudy has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Trudy is a smart girl, however, she is still learning how to walk on a leash.

"Trudy is an anxious girl but loves attention from staff. She enjoys belly rubs and lots of pets," added Perez.

Come and visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A367927 [24petconnect.com]

