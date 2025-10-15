CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The temperatures are beginning to drop, and now is an ideal time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors together. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Ton — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Ton (A383778) is a male yellow and white Golden Retriever mix. He is approximately 2 years old, weighs around 52 pounds, is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

"Ton loves playing with toys and getting belly rubs. Ton tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Ton is also a very smart pup, and he knows how to "sit" and walk on a leash.

Go visit Ton and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A383778 [24petconnect.com]