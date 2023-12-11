Pet of the Week: Timmy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Christmas is around the corner and adopting a pet from your local animal shelter would be a perfect gift for your family and you can also help save a life.

This handsome boy Timmy is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and he is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Timmy (A358137) is a male, brown, and black Black Mouth Cur mix. He is 7 months old and has been at the shelter since Nov. 25.

Timmy is neutered, weighs 26.2 lbs., and has a heartworm status that is below detectable limits. According to Jakquelynne Shepheard, Live Release Coordinator at CCACS, Timmy was tried in playgroup and made it in.

"He was friendly and social with those in the group. He also came in with another canine and shares a kennel with them," said Shepheard.

Timmy has been friendly and social with the staff at CCACS. He is loving and loves any attention he can get from them.

"Timmy walks well on a leash and seems to know basic commands such as 'sit' and enjoys playing with toys," added Shepheard.

Go visit Timmy and all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A358137 [24petconnect.com]

