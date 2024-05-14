Pet of the Week: Shadow (A360457)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Summer season is around the corner, and now would be a great time to adopt a pet from our local animal shelter to go on adventures with.

Meet our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week, Shadow! This handsome boy is a 2-year-old black male Lab Retriever Mix who is a little anxious at first but becomes friendly with other dogs.

Shadow has been at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since October 12, 2023, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Shadow.

"Shadow was tried in our play group program and did well. He was anxious at first when entering the play yard, but after a bit of time, he opened up some and started to become social and playful, giving corrections to some when becoming overwhelmed," said Jakquelynne Shephard, Live Release Pet Retention and Adoptions Coordinator with CCACS.

Shadow has been friendly with the staff, preferring to be at the side of a staff member when outside of his kennel.

Shadow walks well on a leash and knows basic commands such as "sit." Shadow went to an off-site event and did well, according to staff.

"He enjoyed going for walks with people and did well with the kids at the event and being walked," added Shephard.

Visitations are Monday through Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, 2626 Holly Road. Go visit Shadow and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

To view a list of all available pets, you may also visit our Adopt a Pet webpage at www.cctexas.com/services/animal-services/adopt-pet to be redirected to the 24PetConnect website. Once on the site, click on "Filter" and search by "City of Corpus Christi Animal Care" as the Specific Shelter.