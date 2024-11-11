CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Animal shelters are seeing massive overcrowding issues across the nation and right here in our region as well. Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services because you could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce River — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

River (A370792) is currently Located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

River is a tan and white American female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is about 5 months old, and she has been at the shelter since July 25, 2024.

The staff has had the opportunity to get to know River better.

"River is initially a bit shy, but once she warms up, she becomes friendly with the staff, allowing them to pet her and enjoying any attention she receives," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

River has not been formally dog tested in playgroup, she shares a kennel with another dog, indicating she may be comfortable in their company.

According to the staff, River is currently is a very smart pup.

"She is mastering her leash skills and is eager to explore the world, one paw at a time," added Perez.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A370792 [24petconnect.com]

Go visit River and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!