Pet of the Week: Riddick

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter, especially in the Coastal Bend, where stray animals are a growing concern.

Riddick is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week, and he is currently

located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Riddick (A359550) is a spunky 8-month-old boy. He is a black, brindle, and white neutered male German Shepherd dog mix. He weighs about 19.20 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Riddick's first day at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Sept. 15, 2023. He participated in playgroup and did very well with other animals and people.

"He loves to chase and play, and he is very energetic. Riddick has been friendly and social with staff," said Rescue Coordinators.

Riddick has a visible scar along his back. He is super smart and is learning to play "fetch" and learning commands like "sit."

According to volunteers, Riddick was in a group training session with other dogs and did fantastic.

"He was such a sweet, hyper boy. He had some trouble at first trying to learn what everyone was doing, but he slowly got it. With more time, he’ll be great," said volunteers who worked

with Riddick.

Go visit all the available pets at CCACS Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359550 [24petconnect.com]

