Pet of the Week: Reba

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's beginning to feel like fall and now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on outdoor adventures with.

This sweet girl Reba is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Reba (A359584) is a female, tan and white Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed and is about 8 months old.

Reba weighs approximately 27.60 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits. Her first day at the shelter was on Sept. 16, 2023, so the staff has really had the opportunity to get to know her.

"Reba participated in playgroup and did well. She was anxious at first then would play at times with the other dogs. Reba was friendly and would give corrections," said Jakquelynne Shepheard, Live Release Coordinator.

Reba really liked going into the pools for some playtime. She has been social and friendly with staff and enjoys getting treats from them.

Reba is very smart and is exploring new things.

"Reba is learning to walk on a leash and is learning basic commands such as 'sit'," added Live Release Coordinators.

Go and visit Reba and all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359584 [24petconnect.com]

