CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The holiday season is upon us, and many people will shop for a new pet, although it is better to adopt an animal from your local shelter. You could help save a precious life off the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Puma — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Puma (A363798) is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services at 2626 Holly Road.

Puma is a black male Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 1 year old and is neutered.

Puma's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Nov. 1, 2024. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know Puma a little bit more.

"Puma has been friendly with staff, loving any attention he can get. He enjoys running around the play yard with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist with the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to the staff, Puma also enjoys treats, playing with toys, and going for walks.

"He behaved well during the car ride and enjoyed a long walk in the park. He also did great on the leash while walking," added Perez.

Go visit Puma and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A363798 [24petconnect.com]