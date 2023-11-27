Pet of the Week: Nugget

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you can help save a life!

This sweet girl Nugget is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and she is currently in foster care.

Nugget (A361584) is a female, black brindle and white Boxer, and American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately 10 weeks old, weighs 5.94 lbs, and her first day at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Nov. 11, 2023.

Nugget is currently in foster care with two other dogs and is doing very well. She has been extremely social and playful.

"Nugget has been fearful with staff but has let the staff handle her," said Jakquelynne Shepheard, Live Release Coordinator for CCACS.

Right now Nugget is in foster care and her foster parent says, “She is doing good. She plays with my two dogs and is learning to like people gradually. She now comes to me willingly to pet her."

Animal Control's main goal is to find Nugget a home or rescue placement before she heads back from foster care so she can keep progressing and not have to go back to the shelter.

Set up a time to meet Nugget at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services from Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Go and visit all the available pets at CCACS, located at 2626 Holly Road. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A361584 [24petconnect.com]

