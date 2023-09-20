Pet of the Week: Neo

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Stray animals are on the rise in South Texas, leaving dogs suffering from extreme heat and animal shelters full. Adopting a pet from your local shelter would be crucial at this time, and you could help save a life!

Neo (A358998) is currently at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since August 29, 2023.

Neo is a spayed black and white female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately 6 months old and weighs 23.40 lbs. Her heartworm status is below detectable limits, according to the rescue coordinators.

Neo has participated in playgroup and she was social, playful, and friendly. She loves to roll on her belly for pets and loving.

"Neo loves to play in the water," said rescue coordinators.

Come and visit Neo Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and all the other available pets at CCACS. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A358998 [24petconnect.com]