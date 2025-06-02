Pet of the Week: Nala

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Summer is June 20, and now would be the best

time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could also help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Nala (A374656) is currently located at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. She is a black and white Labrador retriever. She is spayed, weighs about 46.1 pounds, and is roughly one year and three months old.

According to the staff, Nala has a heartworm status below detectable limits. Her first day at Animal Control was May 15, 2025. The staff there has had a chance to get to know her.

"Nala is shy but slowly opening up to staff. She loves treats and getting attention from staff," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Nala is also pretty smart and knows how to walk on a leash!



Go visit all Nala and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A374656 [24petconnect.com]