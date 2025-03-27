CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are about a week into spring, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on adventures with. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Morris, the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Morris is currently at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, at 2626 Holly Road.

Morris (A378150) is a male red and white Labrador Retriever mix. Morris is about six months old, weighs roughly 32 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Morris's first day at CCACS was Feb. 18, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Morris a little more.

"Morris is anxious around new people and dogs and takes time to open up. Morris is friendly with staff, slowly opening up and enjoying the attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Morris loves running in the play yard and loves getting treats to snack on.

Go visit Morris and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A378150 [24petconnect.com]