CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The start of the Fall season calls for new adventures, and it would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter.

This pretty lady, Mexi, is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week. Mexi is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since September 15, 2023.

Mexi (A359514) is a red and black female Black Mouth Cur and American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is approximately 2 years and 1 month old, weighs about 53.60 lbs, and has an unknown heartworm status.

Mexi participated in the playgroup program and did very well. She was playful, social, and friendly with everyone in the pack. She also loves to play in the pools to cool off.

"Mexi has been friendly and social with staff. She just loves all the attention she can get," stated Rescue Coordinators with CCACS.

According to the staff at CCACS, Mexi walks well on a leash and knows basic commands such as "sit."

Go visit Mexi and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359514 [24petconnect.com]