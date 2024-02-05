Pet of the Week: Matilda

Watch Now
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 13:03:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — By adopting a pet from your local animal shelter, you can help save a life! Allow us to introduce you to Lola — she is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Lola (A360026) is a female, black and tan German Shepherd mix. She is approximately 9 months old, weighs 18.9 lbs, and is spayed.

Lola has a heartworm status below detectable limits, according to the staff at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

"Lola was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was anxious at first but then after some time, she became social," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CCACS.

The staff at CCACS said Lola felt overwhelmed while they were giving her corrections. Lola has been extremely friendly and social with staff as well.

Lola is a very intelligent girl and seems to know basic commands such as "sit."

Go visit Lola and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A360026 [24petconnect.com]

