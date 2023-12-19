Pet of the Week: Lily

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Christmas is around the corner and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a life!

This pretty girl Lily is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week this week.

Lily (A358779) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Lily is a female, black and tan Siberian Husky mix. She is approximately 2 years and 4 months old. Lily is spayed, weighs 54.4 lbs, and has an unknown heartworm status.

She has been at the animal shelter since Dec. 2 and has had an opportunity to interact with the staff.

"Lily was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was friendly and playful with those in the group. At times she would show hall monitor behavior but after some time she would stop the behavior," said Rescue Coordinators.

Lily has been social and friendly with the staff at Animal Care Services. She likes all the attention she can get!

"Lily walks well on a leash and likes to be next to her favorite person," added staff.

Come and visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A358779 [24petconnect.com]

