CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The animal shelters in South Texas are overcapacity, so now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Lemon — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Lemon is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, at 2626 Holly Road.

Lemon (A371457) is a female, brown, and white Black Mouth Cur mix. She is 8 months old and is a bit shy with staff and other dogs but eventually warms up to others.

Lemon's first day at CCACS was Aug. 13, and the staff has spent a lot of time with her and become very familiar with her.

"Lemon is initially a bit shy, but once she warms up, she becomes friendly with the staff, allowing them pets and enjoying any attention she receives," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Lemon is anxious at first when meeting other dogs but eventually warms up and loves running around the play yard. According to the staff, Lemon is still learning to walk on a leash.

"She did well during the car ride, loves belly rubs, and did well while walking on leash in a neighborhood," added Perez.

Go visit Lemon and all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

