CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring is just right around the corner, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Lala — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Lala (A374413) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Jan. 20, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her better.

Lala is a brown and black female German Shepherd. She is about 1 year and 3 months old, weighs roughly 50.6 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

The staff at CCACS says Lala is the life of the play yard.

"Lala is dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard! She loves to run with her friends, splashing around in water and soaking up all the attention she can get," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Lala has also been friendly with staff and loves attention.

She is very smart, knows how to sit on command, and is still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Lala and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A374413 [24petconnect.com]