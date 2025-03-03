CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of spring is coming up on March 20, which means you will be able to spend more time outdoors. Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter to go on adventures with — and you could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Kendrick Furmar — the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Kendrick Furmar (A377994) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. He has been there since Feb. 11, 2025 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Kendrick Furmar more.

Kendrick Furmar is a tricolor Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. He is roughly 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 49.3 lbs., has a heartworm status below detectable limits, and is neutered.

Kendrick Furmar is dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard.

"He has been friendly with staff and loves attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Kendrick Furmar enjoys car rides and really loves going to the park. He also loves running in the play yard and getting belly rubs.

Go visit Kendrick Furmar and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A377994 [24petconnect.com]