Pet of the Week: Joey

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — September 23 was the first day of fall, and now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to take on new adventures.

Joey (A358068) is currently located at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Shelter and has been there since August 3, 2023.

Joey is a tan, Black Mouth Cur. He weighs about 12.20 lbs and is approximately 4 months old.

"Joey has played with other puppies his age doing well. He likes to make friends of the four-legged kind and cuddle with his buddies," said Rescue Coordinators.

Joey has been friendly and social with the staff. He is also very treat motivated.

"Joey is learning some basic commands such as 'sit' and walks well on a leash," added staff.

He does very well in large groups of people. He has been to large events and has done well with meeting new people and kids.

Go and visit Joey Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all the other CCACS pets. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A358068 [24petconnect.com]