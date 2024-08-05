CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. By doing so, you could help save a life from being euthanized!

Allow us to introduce Hazel — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Hazel (A370276) is a female brown and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately 7 months old, weighs 29.10 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Hazel's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control was July 11, 2024 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her a little bit more.

Hazel has been tested with other dogs, both male and female. She is dog-friendly and enjoys playing with everyone in the playgroup.

"Hazel is very friendly and social with staff, always wanting more attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist

at CC Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Hazel loves treats and Belly rubs! She knows how to sit on command and is still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Hazel and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the perfect companion!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A370276 [24petconnect.com]

