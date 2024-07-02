CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — By choosing to adopt from a local animal shelter, you give a second chance to a deserving pet and you can also save a life!

Allow us to introduce Dante — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Dante (A368210) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Dante is a male black-and-white Labrador Retriever mix. He is five months old, neutered, weighs about 13.4 lbs, and has an unknown heartworm status.

Dante's first day at CCACS was May 14, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him better.

"Dante is friendly with staff, allowing them to pet him," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Dante is still learning to walk on a leash and basic commands such as "sit." Dante also loves getting treats from the staff!

Go visit Dante and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A368210 [24petconnect.com]