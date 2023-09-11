Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Cole

CCACS/KRIS 6 News
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 11:36:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter.

This cutie Cole is our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Cole is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Cole (A359159) is a male gray Tabby, Domestic Shorthair feline. Cole is 14 weeks old, weighs 3.74 lbs., and is neutered.

Cole's first Day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was September 2, 2023, and has been very friendly with staff.

He shares an area with another cat and has been extremely social.

Cole loves to purr and meow for attention, according to rescue coordinators. He is super gentle and will stretch out for you — he even likes to pose for photos.

Go and visit Cole Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all the other CCACS animals. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A359159 [24petconnect.com]

