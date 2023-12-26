Pet of the Week: Candy Apple

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The new year is right around the corner and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a fur baby's life!

Candy Apple is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Oct. 25, 2023.

Candy Apple (A360864) is a gray and white, Blue Lacy mix. She is 11 months old, spayed, and weighs 18.8 lbs. She has a heartworm status below detectable limits, according to Live Release Coordinator, Jakquelynne Shepheard.

"Candy Apple was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was anxious at first then began to open up and became playful after some time," said Shepheard.

She has been anxious and friendly with staff needing time to open up, then becomes a social girl who likes to take treats.

"Candy Apple gets startled with loud noises and sudden movements. She also has alopecia over her ears, rear limbs, and front limbs," added Shepheard.

Candy Apple is a smart girl and she walks well on a leash and loves to cuddle with people once she gets used to you.

Go and visit all the available pets from Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A360864 [24petconnect.com]