CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Holiday season is the perfect time to adopt a new family member to cuddle with and go on adventures with.

This pretty boy Biscuit is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Biscuit (A361766) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Nov. 17, 2023.

He is a male, gray, and white Domestic Shorthair feline. Biscuit is approximately 5 years old and weighs about 12.3 lbs.

"Biscuit has been friendly and social with staff, actively seeking attention. And likes to take cat treats and pets," said CCACS Rescue Coordinators.

Biscuit is very lovable and likes to rub against the staff, purr for attention, and stare into your eyes, according to staff.

He even likes to play with cat toys and will cuddle with his favorite person.

Go visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A361766 [24petconnect.com]