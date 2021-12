The city of Odem is gearing up for its third-annual illuminated Christmas parade happening Friday night.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Cook Street and will proceed to West Humphries before finishing at Odem Park.

A reminder that attendees are urged to arrive early to get a prime spot to sit as road entering the parade route will close.

And Odem police ask everyone to be mindful of where they are, so they don't block anyone's driveway.