World War II veteran turns 102

A World War II veteran, Mr. Caballero, celebrated his 102 birthday with members of the community. He was in the European theater, at the beach of Normandy, and the days after the initial invasion for the cleanup effort. He then went the Battle of the Bulge.

For his birthday he was awarded a quilt and the Corpus Christi veterans band also awarded him with the U.S. flag. Causing him to have a huge smile on his face.

"The fact that Mr. Caballero is 102 years old and he's a World War II veteran. That's a major accomplishment above and beyond the call of duty as we say. And it's quite an inspiration for some of us that hope that we can get to the next year's birthday" stated Ram Chavez, a Vietnam veteran.

The night ended with many singing and clapping for Mr. Caballero.