KRIS 6 Angels: Woman making difference in her community through food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 76-year-old LaDonna Koenignsberg does it all for her fellow community members.

She is part of the Ingleside United Methodist church food pantry.

"I am just one person out of 16 or 20 for our food pantry," she said.

Koenignsberg credits her fellow volunteer's for helping her make the food distributions a success, but this is not the only way she gives back to the community.

She also teaches GED classes and teaches struggling adults how to read.

She has also learned a bit of Spanish to help better communicate with her community.

"The book of James, in the new testament says that we should make use of every opportunity to help others and to serve other," she said.

Martha Hablutzel is a food pantry member who nominated Koenignsberg and said she is a moving force who always gives back and never expects anything in return.

"The food pantry is just one of her jobs," Hablutzel said. "She is busy every day trying to help those in need. She knows we have food insecurity here."

This and the many other things LaDonna Koenignsberg does out of kindness of her heart makes her a KRIS 6 Angel.

"It's an honor, but there is so many more involved behind all of these activities," she said.

