KRIS 6 Angels: Marilena Garza with The Free Store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month’s KRIS 6 Angel is a familiar face to many in the Coastal Bend. From challenging city leaders to providing warm clothes and necessities for those in need, Marilena Garza, the founder of The FREE Store, has become a symbol of compassion and resilience in Corpus Christi. KRIS 6 is proud to honor her with the KRIS 6 Angel Award for her unwavering dedication to the community.

A Mission Rooted in Dignity and Respect

Marilena Garza is a true believer in treating everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances. As her close friend and colleague, Brianna Davis, shared, “Mari is a true believer that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It doesn’t matter if you have a home or not” .

Davis, who works alongside Garza at The FREE Store and her own nonprofit, Esperanza de Tejas, emphasized the growing need for services in the community.

“There has been an uptick in services needed in our community, and she really is serving such a wide range of people,” Davis said.

From Humble Beginnings to a Lifeline for Many

Originally from Beeville, Texas, Marilena Garza saw a growing need while volunteering to help people facing economic hardships. Her journey began in 2021 with a simple act of kindness: donating a few pairs of shoes she no longer needed. This small gesture evolved into The FREE Store, which now provides clothing, food and even medical supplies.

Garza’s motivation stems from her own experiences and her deep empathy for others. “My family extends to the poor and the marginalized, so that’s what motivates me. Seeing people eat out of trash bothers me, seeing people barefoot bothers me, so that’s what drives me—that something needs to be done,” she said.

Garza’s past has also shaped her mission. “I grew up seeing a lot of domestic violence, a lot of substance abuse...so I could have easily ended up being the person eating out of the trash cans,” she shared. Instead, she chose to channel her experiences into helping others, creating a space where people feel seen and valued.

The FREE Store: More Than Just a Helping Hand

Operating out of a house in downtown Corpus Christi, The FREE Store has become a lifeline for many. Garza and her team provide food, clothing, and even medical supplies to those in need. Thanks to a donated van, she has been able to expand her reach, bringing essential resources directly to the community.

“They feel unseen, they feel invalidated, and I know what it’s like to be overlooked,” Garza said. Her approach is rooted in kindness and hope. “We are not going to chew you up and spit you out, and we hope one day that we never see you again,” she added.

Garza is not only known for her work at The FREE Store but also for her fearless advocacy at city council meetings. In one memorable instance, she dressed as a clown to protest council policies she believed were unfair or unjust. “If there’s a fight to be had for the people, I’m gonna be there.”

Her love for Corpus Christi is evident in everything she does. “I just love our city so much. I love the good parts, I love being out on the seawall, I love fishing out here...but I also love causing good trouble within our local government,” she said with a smile.

If you’d like to support Marilena Garza and The FREE Store, you can donate or volunteer by clicking here. The organization is always in need of items like rain gear, work clothes, and undergarments.

Do you know someone who deserves to be a KRIS 6 Angel? Nominate a future KRIS 6 Angel here.

