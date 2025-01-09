KRIS 6 Angel: Stephanie Huffman, lover of all animals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stephanie Huffman, has always had a special connection with wildlife animals. Born and raised in the mountains of West Virginia, she recalls one of her first encounters with wildlife.

"I knew where every squirrel lived, when they timbered I would go get them and save them and my grandma was my partner in crime and say ill hold them till they go to bed and then you get them an hide them," Huffman, a self taught wildlife rehabilitator said.

Huffman moved to the Coastal Bend over a decade ago and has over 60 wildlife animals in her possession. She is the sole rehabilitator with 'Mother's Earth Wildlife Sanctuary' a non-profit dedicating to getting hurt wild animals back on their feet and back into the wild.

These wild animals range from possums, squirrels, raccoons, even bats.

"She does it alone and her success rate is about 98% which is a miracle," Reverend Rachel Whitefield Wilken said.

Whitefield Wilken is a former bird rehabilitator and said Huffman's love for her animals is unmatched. She never turns away an animal and always posts about their recovery online on her Facebook page until their release.

That is why Stephanie Huffman is our KRIS6 Angel for the month of January.

Nominate a future KRIS 6 Angel here.