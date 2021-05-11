Kingsville's Festival de la Loteria a big success

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville's Festival De La Loteria held in April was a big success.

Just how big was evident Tuesday morning when a check for more than $14,000 was presented to the non-profit group "Keep Kingsville Beautiful."

There were some showers on the day of the event but that didn't dampen anyone's enthusiasm.

"It was a great day," said Susan Ivey, Kingsville's director of parks and recreation. "It would spot shower and they would run up on the sidewalk and take cover and then they just moved their tables up on the sidewalk and they had kind of like a little awning. It was a great day."

The money from the check that was presented Tuesday will be used to replace a xeriscape garden in downtown Kingsville that was destroyed by the big freeze back in February.

Nina Martinez, the anchor for our sister station KAJA-TV, emceed some of the events held during the Festival De La Loteria.