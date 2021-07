INGLESIDE, Texas — Spirit was on display in Ingleside as the Minor Softball All-Star Team made its way back home after winning the Texas East Section 4 regional tournament.

The team now heads to state to represent our area.

“Our heads have to be up,” said Mia Salazar of the Ingleside Minor Softball All-Stars. “They can't be down. We can't get discouraged. And if we do get discouraged, we have to work harder.”

We wish them the best of luck.