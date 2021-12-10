Watch
Habitat for Humanity re-store in place today at SPID and Airline

Pop-up store will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity will be taking some of their products on the road Friday at the old Sears parking lot at Airline and SPID.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:59:31-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity's re-store is a retail store where they sell items to raise money for its projects.

The store is located at 1901 Lipan. But today, organizers are taking things on the road for a big sale.

"Please come out because we're going to have a variety of things and it's something for everyone," said Karen Harris of Habitat for Humanity re-store. "We're also going to have children, we have an easel, we have a little table set so we do have something for everyone in the family so I would just hope that everyone would come out and take a look and just see what we have to offer."

The sale will be set up at the old Sears parking lot at Airline and SPID.

It starts at 9 a.m. Friday and will run until 4 p.m.

