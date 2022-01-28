"Our Lady of the Tortilla" opening weekend kicks off Friday and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.
- The Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society will present Merz Trio Saturday night at 7:30 at Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall. General admission tickets are $25. The doors open at 7:00 p.m..
- The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is celebrating the Lunar New Year Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From origami lessons, to folklore readings the day will be filled with a little something for everyone. Admission prices range from $6 to $3.
- The Aurora Arts Theater will present the opening weekend of "Our Lady of the Tortilla" tonight at 7:30 p.m. The show will continue every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through March 12. General admission tickets are $20.
- Comedian Aaron Suarez will hit the stage at Comics Live South-side at Sal's Bronx Pizza today and tomorrow. The doors open at 9:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
- Toscano Burgers and More will feature a free movie under the stars presenting "Wreck it Ralph". Free popcorn will be available. The movie kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.