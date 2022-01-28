"Our Lady of the Tortilla" opening weekend kicks off Friday and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society will present Merz Trio Saturday night at 7:30 at Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall. General admission tickets are $25. The doors open at 7:00 p.m..



The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is celebrating the Lunar New Year Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From origami lessons, to folklore readings the day will be filled with a little something for everyone. Admission prices range from $6 to $3.



The Aurora Arts Theater will present the opening weekend of "Our Lady of the Tortilla" tonight at 7:30 p.m. The show will continue every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through March 12. General admission tickets are $20.



Comedian Aaron Suarez will hit the stage at Comics Live South-side at Sal's Bronx Pizza today and tomorrow. The doors open at 9:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.