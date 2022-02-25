Kick off your shoes and head to the Barefoot Mardi Gras Parade, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The 23rd Annual Corpus Christi Home & Garden show is back at the American Bank Center Convention Center starting Friday and continues through Sunday. You'll find the latest products for your home improvement needs. Admission is free.

Friday: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Kick off your shoes and get ready for the Barefoot Mardi Gras Parade, happening Saturday at 11 a-m. The parade begins at White Cap Beach and will makes it's way to Padre Bali Park.



Grab your kite and head to Port Aransas Beach because it's kite day! The set up will be between beach markers 12 through 19. It's all happening Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



If you want to hear some country music head to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown where Stoney LaRue and Chris Colston will hit the stage Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9. General admission tickets are $20.



Timeline, Journey Tribute Band is saying farewell as they hit the stage one last time at Brewster Street Icehouse downtown Saturday night. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the band hitting the stage at 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.



The HERPS Corpus Christi Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo is back in town, this Saturday and Sunday at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. Over 100 tables will feature thousands of reptiles, amphibians, insects and more.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Ticket Prices:

$10 for adult 1 day. $15 adult 2 day $5 kids ages 5-12 1 day. $8 kids ages 5-12 2 day 4 and under are always free!

