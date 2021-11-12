Heritage Park Market Days returns, other events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's a breakdown of what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Heritage Park market days in Corpus Christi is back. The family and pet friendly market will have a little something for everyone, so support small businesses and shop local Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rock N Roll Flea market also returns Saturday at 11 a.m., at The House of Rock downtown where you can find all the rock'n' roll vintage merchandise from t-shirts, to posters and CDs.

If you're looking to hear some live music, country artist Wade Bowen will hit the stage at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown tonight. General admission tickets are $20. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m.