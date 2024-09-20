Get ready to "Fall" into fun this weekend!

So this Sunday is the first day of fall...and even though the weather didn't get the message, the community has! We'll help you fall into fun with a list of events and activities in this week's Fun Friday!

Fiddler's Fest

Fiddler's Fest is set to "Begin Again" at the San Patricio fairgrounds. Organizers say "Everything has changed" to become bigger and better. You'll definitely want to "Stay stay stay" for all the attractions and activities including a car and motorcycle show, BBQ cook-off, carnival games, rides, and delicious eats from local food trucks and vendors. In case you couldn't tell by our puns, the Taylor Swift cover band "Red" will also have a live performance.

Fiddler's Fest starts at noon until 10 p.m. on September 20th and 21st...but not "22." For more information, you can click here.

Oktoberfest in Rockport

Oktoberfest has come early in Rockport. Bay Area Brewing is hosting its 20-24 beer festival on Saturday with live music, food and games, all starting at noon. For more information, you can click here.

Dach-toberfest

If Oktoberfest isn't your thing...what about Dach-toberfest? A fast and furiously fluffy competition at the Little Woodrow's in Corpus Christi. If you dash on over there on Saturday, you can see if your weenie pup is a winner.

Dog race registration is at 11 a.m. The actual wiener dog races start at 1.

For more information or to register your pup, you can click here.

Veterans Pow Wow

The Veterans Pow Wow is making a comeback in Corpus Christi this Saturday, highlighting Native American culture-- while honoring those who served. The event will feature Native American art, music, and dancing.

Everyone is invited to the free event at the American Bank Center, doors open at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can click here.

Rockin' K Farms

Here in Robstown, you can fall into fun at Rockin' K Farms, as Fall Fest Kicks off on Saturday. You can head out to the farm with your family and get lost in this seasonal tradition! Explore the maze, meet the animals, enjoy some food and drinks and a bunch of other activities...but don't forget the fireworks show. You can visit every weekend until November 3rd.

For more information or for tickets, you can click here.

Beeville Culinary Showdown

If you're looking to spice up your weekend, you might want to take some "thyme" and drive on over to Beeville for a culinary showdown. The Uncommon Market team is hosting the next food network-inspired uncommon chef competition on Saturday starting at 6-30 p.m. The event's theme is "Texas Restaurant War." Talented chefs and their partners will be stirring things up to win the hearts of the judges-- by appealing to their stomachs. You can also consider it a "meat" and greet because KRIS 6 meteorologist Stefani Lauber will be there to help pick the champions. That's gonna be at 300 W Bowie St. in Beeville. For more information, you can click here.

