Fun Friday: Where are the Holiday events in the Coastal Bend this weeknd?

Join La Palmera for its annualHoliday Hunt to win gift cards and over $1,000 in prizes! We will post the 13 clues here in this event at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. This is a public scavenger hunt where you must be on the property to play and post your answers here in this Facebook to win. The first contestant to solve all 13 clues and post the selfies from each location along with Santa's special message to this event page wins a $300 La Palmera Gift Card; the second-place finisher will win a $200 La Palmera Gift Card with a $100 La Palmera Gift Card for third place. All three posted winners will then meet at the stage in La Palmera Cafes Food Court to see who unwraps the grand prize... Santa's big red sack filled with $1,000 in products from La Palmera stores and restaurants.

Grand prize includes:

-$550 Beauty Gift Set from Dillard’s

-$400 gift set from JCPenney Beauty & Salon

-In-house Boost Whitening Treatment at Smile-Chic ($280 value)

-$150 to Taco Palenque

-$95 Warby Parker gift certificate

-Kendra Scott pendant necklace ($80 value)

-$50 LongHorn Steakhouse gift card

-$30 Chili's gift card

And more!