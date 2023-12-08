Fun Friday: Where are the Holiday events in the Coastal Bend this weeknd?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are several Holiday events going on this weekend in the Coastal Bend.
Take a look at all the festive events that are scheduled for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
- A popular monthly event in Rockport, Austin Street Art Walk, is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Austin Street Art Walk is a free, alfresco, walkable art experience featuring art galleries, art spaces and other businesses located along Austin Street in the Rockport Cultural Arts District. The monthly events include an ever-changing mix of participants and art mediums such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, textiles, as well as live music, artist demonstrations, food and more.
- You're invited to Port A's favorite holiday tradition, the Lighted Boat Parade. This year, the Lighted Boat Parade will start at 6 p.m. and will be immediately followed by Port A's first ever holiday-themed drone show! Spectators are encouraged to watch from Port Aransas Fisherman's Wharf, where there will be live holiday music, photo ops, holiday beverages, and more! The show will also be viewable from anywhere along the marina. The holiday festivities will continue at The Palm Social Club with the Grammy-nominated phenomenon known as Ruben V live on the outdoor stage starting directly after the drone show! Festive Holiday cocktails are new to the menu and good times guaranteed!
- The Holly Jolly Merry Time on December 8 is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ho-ho-ho, it’s time to JAM with Santa! Join the fun for a special meal full of merry cheer, jingle bells, and of course Santa Claus! For only $25, your child can enjoy:
15 Play Credits
One Attraction of your Choice
Jingle Bell JAM Dinner
Hot Chocolate Bar
Win a Prize in the Stocking Scramble Challenge
Craft Station with Make-and-Take Holiday Gifts and Ornaments
Meet & Greet with Santa Claus!
Parents can get in on the fun too! Only $15 for Adult Tickets (includes meal only)
For tickets and more details: https://inthegame.net/corpu.../event/santas-jingle-bell-jam/
- The eagerly anticipated 14th Annual Christmas Tree Forest returned Nov. 18 and Family Day is set for Dec 9, 2023.
The Christmas Tree Forest was created on the hope to give students, teachers, and families in the Coastal Bend the opportunity to foster a love of reading and to promote critical thinking through the exploration of award-winning literature and illustrations. The Christmas Tree Forest: A Reading Wonderland is a showcase of 30 Christmas trees at the Art Museum of South Texas. Trees are decorated by local school groups and organizations to mirror beloved children’s and young adult literature. Guests are encouraged to vote on their favorite trees allowing for 3 winners at the end of the exhibition. The FREE FAMILY DAY for the Forest will be held on December 9th from 10am until 3pm.
A bit of what to expect for Family Day, Dec 9:
--10 AM-3 PM
--H-E-B Helping Here Goodie Bags
--Art Activities
--Photos with SANTA!
--Live Entertainment
--and more…
With the help of the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, all trees and decorations are donated to families in need at the close of the exhibition. Enjoy FREE admission to the Art Museum of South Texas for the entire months of November and December- thanks to H-E-B. The perfect opportunity to bring your friends, family, and guests to view the beautifully decorated Christmas Trees inspired by children’s literature.
- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 9, Santa Paws will be dropping in for photos with your fur kids at Earthwise Pet Coprus Christi. Bring your camera and get some cute pics. This is a free event but we always appreciate donations in our donation jars, or the purchase of a raffle ticket for our feed and rescue mission, or even an item dropped off to donate like any bowls, toys, treats, food in original bag, blankets, towels, leashes, collars, harnesses, beds, etc.
Join La Palmera for its annualHoliday Hunt to win gift cards and over $1,000 in prizes! We will post the 13 clues here in this event at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. This is a public scavenger hunt where you must be on the property to play and post your answers here in this Facebook to win. The first contestant to solve all 13 clues and post the selfies from each location along with Santa's special message to this event page wins a $300 La Palmera Gift Card; the second-place finisher will win a $200 La Palmera Gift Card with a $100 La Palmera Gift Card for third place. All three posted winners will then meet at the stage in La Palmera Cafes Food Court to see who unwraps the grand prize... Santa's big red sack filled with $1,000 in products from La Palmera stores and restaurants.
Grand prize includes:
-$550 Beauty Gift Set from Dillard’s
-$400 gift set from JCPenney Beauty & Salon
-In-house Boost Whitening Treatment at Smile-Chic ($280 value)
-$150 to Taco Palenque
-$95 Warby Parker gift certificate
-Kendra Scott pendant necklace ($80 value)
-$50 LongHorn Steakhouse gift card
-$30 Chili's gift card
And more!