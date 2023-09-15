Fun Friday: What's up Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are tons of things to do this weekend in the Coastal Bend area! Take a look at some of the events happening around town.
- Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off today, and the West Side Business Association and our sister station, KAJA Telemundo, invite you to take part in this year's 16 de September celebration. You can meet Nina Martinez, Zulie Soler, and the rest of our KAJA team starting at 5:30 p.m. The real fiesta starts at 6 p.m. with lots of entertainment, including music by Albert Zamora and Los Arias Ballet Folklorico viva Mexico. Did we mention food trucks? Lots of food trucks and vendors will be in attendance as well. Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with us!
- A lot to see at the American Bank Center this weekend, starting tonight with top-rank boxing Lopez versus Gonzalez. Luis Alberto 'El Venado" Lopez, the featherweight reigning from Mexico, will defend his title against Joey Gonzalez. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the main event is at 9 p.m.
- Then, on Saturday, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio will grace the Selena Auditorium stage for her Camino Golden hits tour at 8 p.m. Rubio has sold more than 15 million records and is considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. For ticket information on both events, visit americanbankcenter.com.
The Art Museum of South Texas is hosting a family day on Saturday celebrating cultural identities. It's happening from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can catch live music, entertainment, and art activities. Family days are free.