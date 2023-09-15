Fun Friday: What's up Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are tons of things to do this weekend in the Coastal Bend area! Take a look at some of the events happening around town.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off today, and the West Side Business Association and our sister station, KAJA Telemundo, invite you to take part in this year's 16 de September celebration. You can meet Nina Martinez, Zulie Soler, and the rest of our KAJA team starting at 5:30 p.m. The real fiesta starts at 6 p.m. with lots of entertainment, including music by Albert Zamora and Los Arias Ballet Folklorico viva Mexico. Did we mention food trucks? Lots of food trucks and vendors will be in attendance as well. Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with us!

KRIS 6 News