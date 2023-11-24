Fun Friday: What's going on this weekend in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are plenty of things going on this Thanksgiving weekend for the whole family.
Take a look at some of the events happening around town:
- If Black Friday shopping isn't your thing or you just want to support local small businesses, tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. The 5th Annual Corpus Christi Shop Small Crawl gives you a chance to stop by several local shops across the city from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are several locations you can choose from! You can pick up a punch card and receive a punch every time you make a purchase. Visit as many locally-owned venues as you can for a chance to win a beautiful gift basket.
- The Coastal Bend is already in the holiday spirit as many people have started their Christmas shopping. Picking up some local crafts at the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market vendors from local artists and locally owned businesses is so much fun. They will be posted on Chaparral Street, every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., including this Sunday. Santa Clause and the Grinch will be there taking pictures with the kiddos and fur babies, so bring the whole family. There will be lots of Christmas music, hot cocoa, and Christmas cheer!
The streets will be lit up for the holidays with great backdrops for your Christmas photos.
- Creating a space of Holistic vibes, the Angelic Reiki Masters invite you to spend the day with local psychics, and healers. Receive a service of enlightening energy and balance. Channeled messages from ascended masters await you to bring clarity, and healing to your everyday life. Readers can give you answers to questions that are blocking you from your greatest self. Local vendors with their one-of-a-kind, homemade retail will be on-site. The Angel Light Psychic and Healing Fair kicks off Saturday, Nov. 25 at Dosha (5848 S. Staples) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Harbor Playhouses' annual production of A Christmas Carol is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story and is a must-see event for the holidays. A Christmas Carol - the Musical runs this weekend at the Harbor Playhouse. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website.
- It's Hybrid Records 8th Anniversary! They are celebrating with the official afterparty– 80's Vinyl Night, with an all-vinyl set from the man himself: DJ JELLOxSHOT. Neons and scrunchies are encouraged because they are taking it back to the 80s tonight at the House of Rock, located at 623 N. Mesquite St. Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Acro Jam by the Bay is scheduled for Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at the Heritage Park. This Bay class will be less instructional and more Acro-play. Yogis do not need to have acro experience as Ry & Mari will provide direction to all. This gathering is fun and a good way to exercise your "trust" muscles in a fun way. Free class with a recommended donation of $10 - $20.00 per yogi. Acro Jam will run for 90 minutes. Yogis are welcome to stay longer. Yogi's are invited to head to a locally-owned restaurant for brunch afterward!
- After enjoying a cozy Thanksgiving with loved ones, head down to Bluffs Landing to jam out to live music with the Mad Hatter, Rich Lockhart on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.