Fun Friday: What is going on in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend.
Here is a list of events going on this weekend:
- If you haven't checked it out this holiday season yet the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is brightening the Coastal Bend with its Holly Days, all presented by Valero. Santa will be there to take pictures with the kiddos. There will be plenty of Christmas trees all made of green plastic bottles. Friday's hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday's hours are from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you miss it this weekend don't worry, this event will also be happening on the 22nd and 23rd of this month!
- The Ben F. McDonald Public Library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive, is hosting the Frosty Festival tomorrow, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. There will be a special showing of Frosty's Winter Wonderland — the 1976 version. There will be cookies and hot chocolate, followed by winter crafts and a snowball target! All ages are welcome.
- The children who attend Summit Church Texas, located at 6301 Weber Road will host a Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10:45 a.m. It's free and open to the public. Cookies and cocoa will be given out.
- Choice Living Community is hosting its 3rd Annual Holiday Extravaganzaon Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The piano recital begins at 2 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly event with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies, and more! This 3rd Annual Holiday Extravaganza is free and open to the community!
- The Nueces Brewing Company is hosting its Pints & Presents from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15. Bring a gift for any age and receive a FREE PINT! Celebrate the season of giving by donating gifts to the Purple Door. Cash donations are welcome and there will be drawings for great prizes throughout the evening.
- The Chainlinks will play on Friday, Dec.15 at the House of Rock. Doors open at 8 p.m. This show is free, in celebration of House of Rock's Free Fridays.