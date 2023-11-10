Fun Friday: What going on in the Coastal Bend this weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's finally Friday, and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend this weekend — although it will be wet and cool.
Here's a look at what's going on around town:
- If you are looking to support your local theaters, Port Aransas Community Theater and the Aransas Repertory Theatre are putting on a show! "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," will be performed at the Port Aransas Community Theatre, Nov. 30 – Dec. 10. General admission tickets for "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" are $22. All active and former military will be admitted free with ID at the box office. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is located at 2327 State Highway 361 in Port Aransas. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. for tickets and more information, visit: portaransascommunitytheatre.com.
- Tulosos Midway High School would like to invite everyone to join them for their 1st Annual Tamalefest! There will be a variety of community vendors, food trucks, school organizations with various games and activities and so much more! This is a great opportunity to enjoy family and friends while supporting TMHS. All proceeds will go towards renovating the TMHS library. This event will be on Saturday from 11 to 5 p.m.
- This weekend Lazy Beach Brewing is supporting veterans by hosting their Lazy Beach Food Truck Festival. There will be a special brew release, poetry by veterans, and more. You can buy a veteran a meal in honor of Veterans Day. This is all going on this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lazy Beach Brewing, located at 7522 Bichon Drive.
- Paws with Claus is a Christmas-themed photoshoot event free for people to bring their pets and take photos with Santa Claus! In exchange for every photo, we're asking the community to donate pet supplies to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Pet owners are encouraged to dress their pets and wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Herrman and Herrman PLLC is excited to announce we are partnering with the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Corpus Christi, Texas, to help spread some holiday cheer for the community and foster pets! In support of the GCHS, we're asking every attendee to donate a pet supply. The free Pet Christmas-themed photoshoot will be on November 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place at the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 3118 Cabaniss Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
- Save the date for an unforgettable night of hockey and Texas Country music with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays Hockey 'Country Night'. Join us on Saturday, November 11, as the IceRays face off against the Oklahoma Warriors at 7:05 p.m. for our spectacular Country Night brought to you by the Corpus Christi IceRays and presented by Bud Light, Harley-Davidson, and 97.5 KFTX Real Country. The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE IceRays cowboy hat, courtesy of The Ranch Dance Hall! Stick around after the game for an exclusive concert featuring the incredible Kyle Park.
Kyle Park, known for his soulful Texas Country tunes, will take the stage, making this Country Night a celebration of family, fun, and fantastic music. Don't forget about our Family 4 Pack special! Grab your tickets now on Ticketmaster.com
- Here We Go Again! Gimme Gimme Disco is back and we are going big. Plan out the most disco outfit you can put together, practice your ABBA and Bee Gees dance moves in the mirror, and get ready to party at theHouse of Rockon Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 8 p.m.
- Have you ever wondered how fast turtles can swim? Or what is the difference between a turtle and a tortoise? Join theCC Museum of Science and History on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this family-friendly event where local rescue organizations discuss their work with the turtle population in South Texas. UT Marine Science Institute will discuss sea turtle prosthetics and wildlife rehabilitation. The Harte Research Institute at TAMU-CC will be presenting on beachcombing and washed-up items and The Texas Sea Life Center will be attending with their tortoise ambassadors!
*11 a.m. - Beach Combing Presentation by Jace Tunell with Harte Research Institute at TAMU-CC.
*1 p.m. - UT Marine Science Institute presentation on turtle prosthetics and wildlife rehabilitation.
*10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Texas Sea Life Center will be here with their tortoise ambassadors! Come meet them! Create sea turtle crafts and visit the master naturalist booth to learn about coastal critters! Museum members and Children under 3 are Free! Opening hours start at 9 am for Museum Members and at 10 a.m. for the general public.