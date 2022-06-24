Fun Friday: There's plenty do this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Dust off your robes, and bring out your wands, for Wizards After Dark at the Coffee Mugg renovation celebration. There will be door prizes, and more. It's happening Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Head to Brewster Street Icehouse downtown where Josh Abbott Band is having their Parking lot party. The doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show kicking off at 8:00 p.m. tickets start at $25.

Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because Bay Jammin Cinema Series returns Friday featuring Peter Rabbit 2. Its happening at 8:30 at Cole Park Amphitheater, and is free for everyone to attend.

House of Rock presents Cruise Control Band playing rock n roll hits, on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. It's free to attend.