Fun Friday: Ranch Hand, Miles for Meals, Peppermint Lane, Market in the Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What you and your family can do this weekend in the Coastal Bend.

Everyone is invited for a weekend of food, fun, and family hosted by the City of Kingsville, as it celebrates the annual Ranch Hand Weekend, November 18-20. The festival honors the city’s heritage of Texas ranching. The event will feature food, live music, cooking demonstrations, art, storytelling, a car show, two-step dancing, and more. Ticketing and event information are online.

Lace up the running shoes and run or walk in Miles for Meals. The fundraising event is on its thirteenth year and benefits the Coastal Bend Food Bank. The 5K starts at Waters Edge Park, at 4 p.m. Register online.

Let the holiday spirit take over at the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market in downtown Corpus Christi on Sunday. Shop and take pictures with Santa and the Grinch starting at 1 p.m. The address is 310 Mesquite Street.

Shop 'til you drop at Market in the Park, Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m at 15601 Gypsy Street in Corpus Christi.

Fans of the movie "Elf" can watch it at the Alamo Drafthouse. The "Elf" themed party on Saturday starts at 10:30 a.m. A cereal buffet will be served, pajamas are encouraged. Tickets are sold online.

