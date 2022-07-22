CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets, Bay Jammin Cinema Series is back Friday featuring "Boss Baby 2. The movie starts after dark at Cole Park Amphitheater. It's free for everyone to attend.



It's opening weekend at the Port Aransas Community Theater presenting, "The Little Mermaid" The play will will run every Thursday through Sunday until August 7th. Tickets are $17 for kids, and $22 for adults.



It's cars under the stars night, Saturday at Toscano Burgers' and more in Rockport. The car meet starts at 6:00 p.m. followed by a free movie night featuring "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift."



Break out your dancing shoes, Saturday is Corpus Christi's community dance night. The classes include swing, country, ballroom and Latin. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. Only cash will be accepted.

Tickets:

$20 for both lessons + dance $10 for one lesson $5 for dance



Koe Wetzel is hitting the stage Saturday at Concrete Street Amphitheater. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices are:

General admission: $35+service charge Pit: $75+service charge

